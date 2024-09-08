Amar Prasad Satpathy calls for introspection as leaders quit BJD one after another

BHUBANESWAR: At a time when there is a growing demand within the BJD for organisational restructuring in the wake of the party’s humiliating defeat in the elections, resignation of two MPs from Rajya Sabha and the party in quick succession has sent a clear signal that all is not well in the regional outfit.

The high-profile exits have raised concern among a section of leaders, who are beginning to come out in the open seeking immediate corrective measures to arrest the trend.

Senior BJD leader and former minister Amar Prasad Satpathy on Saturday said the desertion of leaders one after the other does not bode well for the party. “There is an urgent need for self-introspection to find out the malaise and take corrective action. Biju Janata Dal is still popular among the masses, especially in rural areas. The party needs the leadership of Naveen Patnaik and a strong organisation to win elections. Anything less will not do,” Satpathy said.

Taking exception to remarks made by some of his party colleagues on the two Rajya Sabha MPs after they quit BJD, Satpathy said their approach was not acceptable. They are trying to create a situation which is not healthy for the party, he said.

“It gives a wrong signal when frontline leaders and members of Parliament leave the party. We must take the situation seriously and evaluate why this has happened. Timely corrective measures are required to plug the holes,” he added.

Reacting to assertion of a few BJP leaders including Rajya Sabha MP Mamata Mohanta, who resigned from the Upper House and the BJD on August 31, that many BJD leaders are in touch with the saffron party, Satpathy said he was not aware of what they said. “I am least concerned about who is going where. One or two members leaving a big party like BJD hardly matters. But it certainly matters when MPs quit the party one by one.”

Mohanta, who was re-elected to Rajya Sabha from BJP, said many leaders of the BJD may leave the regional party as they are not happy with the style of functioning of a few leaders who control the party affairs.