Odisha: Rath to create awareness of Subhadra Sachetanata scheme

BHUBANESWAR: Ahead of the launch of Subhadra Yojana on September 17, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Saturday flagged off a Subhadra Sachetanata Rath to create awareness among the beneficiaries on the flagship scheme of the BJP government.

Majhi said the special chariots will go to every nook and corner of the state and inform people about the scheme. “We have launched the awareness campaign from the state capital on the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. Similar prgrammes are being held at the district level. Specially-designed vehicles will visit all villages of the state to create awareness about the scheme and sensitise people on how to apply for it,” he said.

The chief minister said the Subhadra scheme is going to be launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. It will cover more than one crore women of the state.

Amid confusion over eligibility and the deadline for registration, Deputy Chief Minister and Women and Child Development minister Pravati Parida clarified that there is no last date for receiving applications for the scheme. “There is no deadline for application. We will ensure that all eligible beneficiaries get the benefits of the scheme,” she said.

The deputy CM said that huge rush at the Jana Seva Kendras and other centres to apply for the scheme showed how eager the women were to be a part of it. “It is quite natural that there will be initial confusion as it happens with any other major scheme. The objective of sending special vehicles to the villages is to clear the doubts in the minds of the people,” she said.

She said the BJP had promised the people before the election to launch Subhadra Yojana. “The prime minister had given his guarantee of implementation of the scheme. We are going to fulfil Modi guarantee,” she said.

Deputy chief minister KV Singh Deo flagged off the awareness chariot from Balangir. The awareness campaign was launched in all district headquarters in which BJP MPs, ministers, MLAs and district collectors participated. At least, two vehicles will cover all villages in a block till September 16.