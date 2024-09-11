Flood situation in control, relief in full swing: Odisha Disaster Management Minister

BHUBANESWAR : The Odisha government on Tuesday said relief and restoration work is underway in full swing in Malkangiri and Koraput districts which were impacted by heavy rains and flood-like situation.

At least 15 blocks in the two districts were affected by the deep depression-induced rain. Around 12 gram panchayats and three wards of four blocks - Malkangiri Sadar, Kalimela, Podia and Mathili - in Malkangiri and 121 villages of 11 blocks in Koraput were affected.

Road communication remained affected in 14 places in Malkangiri and six places in Koraput following the heavy showers and subsequent floods.

Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari said the situation in both Malkangiri and Koraput is under control.

Pujari chaired a review meeting with special relief commissioner (SRC) DK Singh and other senior officials on scenario in the two rain-battered districts.

The district administration is in constant touch with the authorities of the affected blocks and has been authorised by the SRC’s office to continue its relief operations as long as it wants in this adverse situation. “All line departments have also been directed to join the local administration in restoration work,” he said.