Flood situation in control, relief in full swing: Odisha Disaster Management Minister

BHUBANESWAR : The Odisha government on Tuesday said relief and restoration work is underway in full swing in Malkangiri and Koraput districts which were impacted by heavy rains and flood-like situation.
At least 15 blocks in the two districts were affected by the deep depression-induced rain. Around 12 gram panchayats and three wards of four blocks - Malkangiri Sadar, Kalimela, Podia and Mathili - in Malkangiri and 121 villages of 11 blocks in Koraput were affected.
Road communication remained affected in 14 places in Malkangiri and six places in Koraput following the heavy showers and subsequent floods.
Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari said the situation in both Malkangiri and Koraput is under control.
Pujari chaired a review meeting with special relief commissioner (SRC) DK Singh and other senior officials on scenario in the two rain-battered districts.
The district administration is in constant touch with the authorities of the affected blocks and has been authorised by the SRC’s office to continue its relief operations as long as it wants in this adverse situation. “All line departments have also been directed to join the local administration in restoration work,” he said.
The minister said after heavy rainfall of around 100 mm in three blocks of Malkangiri on Monday, emergency health service is being provided to people in the affected areas on priority with the help of 14 medical teams.
The 2,300 people shifted to 14 temporary relief shelters in Malkangiri will stay there till the water level recedes. Provision of food, drinking water and regular health check-ups has been made for them in the shelters. Koraput administration has also been communicated for arrangement of free kitchens for the affected people kept in two relief shelters.
The minister said following the floods, six ODRAF teams and seven fire services teams were deployed in Malkangiri district for rescue and relief operations. Around 80 rescue boats were also deployed for this purpose. An ODRAF team has been deployed in the flood-affected area of Koraput.
“The active involvement of SRC, Home and Disaster Management authorities, Malkangiri administration besides rescue and relief teams helped the government in ensuring zero casualties in the flood situation. Only one person suffered injury due to landslide,” he said.
The minister said road communication restoration work is being carried out in full swing.
Post-flood damage assessment in the affected areas will be taken up soon. As per initial assessment, around 113 houses in Malkangiri and two in Koraput have been fully damaged. Damage to kutcha houses, crops and livestock will be assessed and compensation provided to those affected, he added.