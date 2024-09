BHUBANESWAR: Police on Wednesday arrested four anti-socials for allegedly thrashing a group of friends over sharing a chair at a coffee shop in Patia area here.

Police identified the accused as Kalandi Behera, Krushna Chandra Behera, Debasis Behera and Laxman Behera. The incident took place in the evening on September 8.

Sources said complainant Saswat Mohanty (23) and his three friends had gone to Bangalore Express Cafe and Restaurant. When one of Saswat’s friends went to get tea from the counter, prime accused Asutosh Behera and Saroj Behera, who are absconding, asked them to share a chair. When Saswat told the duo that the chair was occupied, a heated argument broke out between them.

Susbequently, Ashutosh telephoned his accomplices who arrived on the spot and thrashed Saswat and his friends.

Police said efforts are on to nab the prime accused and others involved in the crime.