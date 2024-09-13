Dumping green waste on roads to attract Rs 5,000 fine in Bhubaneswar

BHUBANESWAR: Dumping garden waste or any other green garbage on the road will now attract fine of Rs 5,000, the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has warned.

Issuing a notice to this effect, the civic body also said dumping of green garbage such as grass clippings, shrubs, wood and other yard waste collected from the garden or nursery on the road is affecting the city’s waste management and sanitation. Residents, nurseries and government and private establishments having gardens should hand over the green garbage directly to the civic body, it said.

“Residents or establishments concerned are required to contact their local sanitary inspector or ward officer for this purpose. Green waste collection vehicle will then pick the garbage from the place and dump it at the designated site,” the BMC notice stated.

The civic body has identified sites at Patia, Pokhariput and Gadakana for dumping and processing of green waste generated in the city. While eight vehicles have already been engaged to lift green garbage from different roads, the corporation has now floated tenders to engage commercial vehicles for lifting green garbage as well as construction and demolition waste generated by the households on demand basis.

Vehicles with hydraulic unloading facility will be deployed for collection of green garbage. Citizens will also be allowed to book the vehicles through Safa application.

BMC sources said collection of green waste will help the civic body in moving forward with its plan of setting up a biomass briquettes’ production plant early. The proposed plant will convert green garbage into biomass briquettes. These briquettes will then be sent to different pharmaceutical companies, power plants, food processing units and cement plants to be used as alternative fuel.