Rs 5 lakh snatched in daylight heist in Bhubaneswar

BHUBANESWAR: In a daring broad daylight robbery, two bike-borne miscreants snatched Rs 5 lakh from the staff of a private firm at the busy CRP square here on Thursday afternoon.

Basudev Moharana, who works with a private company in Sailashree Vihar, had stepped out of a bank within Nayapalli police limits when the incident took place at about 2 pm.

Police said, Moharana had withdrawn the cash to make a payment. As soon as he got out of the bank and was proceeding towards his scooter, two miscreants on a motorcycle approached him, snatched the cash bag and fled the spot.

Moharana later lodged a complaint with Nayapalli police in this regard. Police said they have started investigation into the matter basing on the complaint.

Sources said the two anti-socials were possibly keeping a watch on the movement of Moharana before executing the crime. Police are scanning the CCTV footage of the area and nearby places to identify the accused involved in the crime and trace them, said sources.