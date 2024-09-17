BJD and Congress target government over scheme benefit

BHUBANESWAR : The Opposition BJD and Congress on Monday targeted the Odisha government over Subhadra Yojana ahead of its launch by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday, stating that a paltry sum of Rs 27 per day to be given to beneficiaries will not help the cause of women empowerment in the state.

Addressing a media conference here, BJD leader Lopamudra Baxipatra questioned the decision of the state government on exclusion of women in the age groups of 18-21 years and 60-80 years from the benefits of Subhadra scheme. She said providing only Rs 5,000 in an instalment will not help women set up any business. The BJP had promised to provide voucher of Rs 50,000 to all women of the state in two years but it has gone back on its promise, she alleged.

Steering committee member of Congress Biswaranjan Mohanty alleged that a large amount money is being spent on public relations exercise over the scheme while the beneficiaries will be paid only Rs 10,000 per year in two instalments. “How can a woman open business with this meagre amount and be empowered?” he questioned, adding only 30 per cent of women of the state will be covered under the scheme.