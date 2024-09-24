Fresh low pressure to trigger rain

BHUBANESWAR: A fresh low pressure area is likely to form over west-central Bay of Bengal and the neighbourhood within next 24 hours, triggering heavy rainfall in parts of Odisha for three days, said the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday.

The regional met office forecast thunderstorm and heavy rainfall at isolated places in Ganjam, Gajapati, Kandhamal, Kalahandi, Rayagada, Koraput, Malkangiri, Nabarangpur, Nuapada, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Balasore, Bhadrak, Kendrapara and Jajpur districts on Tuesday. One or two places in southern and western districts are likely to experience heavy rainfall on Wednesday and Thursday.

Under the influence of the system, Odisha is expected to receive widespread rainfall on Tuesday. “Light to moderate rainfall/thundershower activity is likely to occur at many places in the state in next 24 hours. Widespread rainfall activity is expected to reduce from Wednesday onwards,” said director of Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre Manorama Mohanty.

Experts said the anticipated low pressure area may not intensify further but they are closely monitoring the weather system. As the monsoon season nears its end, Odisha has recorded only nine per cent deficit rains between June 1 and September 23. At least 10 districts recorded deficit rains, 19 witnessed normal rains and one received excess rains during the period.