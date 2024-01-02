Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Wife kills self day after husband’s death in blast at Hi-Tech medical college

Samantaray, a native of Harirajpur in Jatni, was among the four staff of a private agency who had suffered serious injuries in the explosion that took place at Hi-Tech medical college and hospital.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A day after the death of a technician Dilip Samantaray, who succumbed to his injuries in the explosion at Hi-Tech medical college and hospital, his wife allegedly died by suicide on Monday.

The woman allegedly took the extreme step by hanging herself from a ceiling fan at her father’s house in Gandhi Nagar area under Jatni police limits. The woman was reportedly had gone into depression as her husband was battling for his life in the hospital. 

Police said, the family members took her to their house and were taking care of her. She had reportedly also suffered a miscarriage when she was six months pregnant. 

When the family found her hanging on Monday morning, they rescued her and rushed her to a hospital where the doctors declared her received dead. A case of unnatural death has been registered and further probe is underway, said an officer of Jatni police station. 

Samantaray, a native of Harirajpur in Jatni, was among the four staff of a private agency who had suffered serious injuries in the explosion that took place during the maintenance work of the air-conditioners installed in the hospital on December 29. He had sustained more than 80 per cent burn injury and succumbed on Sunday.

Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable.
In case you feel distressed by the content or know someone in distress, call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7)

