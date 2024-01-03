Man assaulted with sharp weapons at a club in Bhubaneshwar

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In yet another incident pointing towards the deteriorating law and order situation in the capital city, a man was attacked with sharp weapons by a group of miscreants at a club under Chandrasekharpur police limits late on December 31 night.

The victim identified as Sangram Singh sustained serious injuries and was rushed to Capital Hospital. He was later shifted to a private hospital in the city. His family members lodged a complaint with Chandrasekharpur police on Tuesday.

The CCTV footage of the incident went viral where xeven to eight persons could be seen approaching the Kalinga Youth Club in Sailashree Vihar phase- II area by hiding their faces in a bid to avoid getting recognised.

One of them was seen brandishing a billhook and attacking Singh with the help of his associates. Singh tried to confront them but they assaulted him with sharp weapons.

“Singh was attacked by members of the rival group over past enmity between 12.30 am and 1 am on January 1. An investigation has been launched and efforts are on to nab the accused involved in the crime,” said an officer of Chandrasekharpur police station.

In another incident under Chandrasekharpur police limits, a shopkeeper was attacked and looted of cash by at least two bike-borne miscreants with a sharp weapon in the wee hours of Tuesday. The miscreants attacked him possibly with a small knife or blade in the loot bid. The injured man was rushed to the hospital. The miscreants are yet to be identified, said a police officer.

