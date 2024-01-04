Death Toll in Hi-Tech MCH blast in Odisha mounts to two

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Another person injured critically in the explosion at Hi-Tech Medical College and Hospital in the city succumbed on Wednesday taking the toll in the mishap to two. Mancheswar police said the victim, Sritam Sahu was from Chainpur village within Delanga police limits in Puri. His body was handed over to the family after postmortem at Capital Hospital in the morning.

Dillip Samantaray, a native of Harirajpur in Jatni, was the first victim of the blast who died on December 31. The two deceased were among four persons who suffered critical injuries in the explosion that took place during the maintenance of air-conditioners installed in the hospital on December 29.

Unable to overcome the shock of her husband’s death, Samantaray’s wife also allegedly died by suicide on Monday. The other two persons injured in the incident are still undergoing treatment at the hospital. Their condition is said to be stable. Earlier on the day, Sritam’s family and relatives alleged a cover-up on the part of the hospital to hide the death figures. They also alleged the hospital authorities were not allowing them to see the patient.

Hospital authorities, however, refuted the charges and said a 40-member team of doctors along with a team of health experts have been engaged for the treatment of the injured from day one and they are in constant touch with the families of the victims. Sritam succumbed to his injuries after his health condition deteriorated early morning on Wednesday, one of the hospital officials told the media.

He said the condition of the other two patients is being monitored constantly and the hospital is taking all measures to ensure the best possible treatment for them. The hospital is said to have provided Rs 2.5 lakh ex-gratia to the families of both victims. Police, meanwhile, have registered two UD cases in connection with the incident.

