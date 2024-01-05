Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Odisha cops trained to detect deep fake videos

The experts trained the police officers on ways to monitor social media sites and identify deep fake videos using different patterns and tools.

Published: 05th January 2024 10:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th January 2024 10:39 AM   |  A+A-

deepfake

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | Pexels)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Days after a fake video of Bhubaneswar police beating up lady protesters in the capital city went viral, a team of fact-checkers recently trained Commissionerate Police officers on how to identify deep fake and fabricated content on social media.

City police said the video of police using force against the protesters was shot in some other state. More than 50 officers of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack Urban Police Districts participated in the recently held one-day training organised at Commissionerate Police headquarters here.

The experts trained the police officers on ways to monitor social media sites and identify deep fake videos using different patterns and tools. “The training will help the officers keep a check on fabricated/deep fake videos ahead of general elections as false content can influence the citizens,” said a senior police officer. 

