Odisha: Trans person kills live-in-partner, arrested

Asish Mehta

Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In an act of extreme jealousy, a 24-year-old trans person allegedly killed her partner who decided to break up with her and marry a woman. Police said, the accused Somanatha Lathi of Chandanpur in Puri district and the deceased Rashmi Ranjan Baliarsingh (31) of Bhimapada Sahi under Jankia police limits in Khurda were in a relationship and spent several years living together. Both, drama artistes, had first met in 2017 during a play where the accused had donned the role of Yashoda and Baliarsingh King Kansa.

They had reportedly taken a liking for each other and Baliarsingh had requested Lathi to stay at his house. A romantic relationship soon developed between them. Things, however, took an ugly turn after Baliarsingh met a woman artist from Telengapada village during a play about four months back. As per the police, Baliarsingh started speaking with the woman over voice and video calls. A disturbed Lathi asked Baliarsingh to not continue his relationship with the woman.

Baliarsingh, however, chose to stay with the woman and Lathi left his house. He even contacted the woman and disclosed his relationship with Baliarsingh to her. But, there was no impact. Lathi then came to know that Baliarsingh and the woman had decided to tie the knot. On December 31, Lathi arrived at Baliarsingh’s house on a motorcycle to celebrate the New Year. Baliarsingh went to Champatipur in Nayagarh district on January 1 to act in a play there. He also asked Lathi to come to the place to watch the play. When Lathi reached there, he saw Baliarsingh speaking with the woman artist over a video call. On seeing him, Baliarsingh disconnected the call and a heated exchange broke out between them. Baliarsingh even slapped him there.

Lathi returned to Baliarsingh’s house the same evening and the latter returned on Tuesday morning. Baliarsingh had his breakfast and after his mother, an ASHA worker, left the house, Lathi again confronted him over the matter. There was an argument between the duo and Baliarsingh asked Lathi to leave his house.

This infuriated Lathi and he picked up an iron bolt kept in the house and hit Baliarsingh’s head several times. On seeing Baliarsingh fall down injured, Lathi hid the weapon behind the house, locked the door from outside and fled. When the victim’s mother returned, she found the house locked. She tried calling her son but to no avail. With the help of the neighbours, she broke the lock of the door and found him lying in a pool of blood. He was rushed to a hospital where the doctors declared him dead.

“On receiving a complaint from the victim’s mother, Jankia police launched an investigation into the matter and nabbed Lathi from Jajpur on Wednesday. He has been arrested. The iron bolt weighing over 8 kg has also been seized from the spot,” said Khurda SP Siddharth Kataria.

