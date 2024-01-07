Home Cities Bhubaneswar

News portal owner held for cheating builder of Rs 1 crore in Odisha

Though Dhal returned the cars, he  allegedly did not return the money. 

Handcuffs, Arrest

Image used for representational purposes.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Crime Branch arrested Surjit Dhal, owner of vernacular news website ‘Reporters Today’, for allegedly cheating a real estate firm owner of Rs 1 crore.Dhal had allegedly taken the money as loan from the builder Kalinga Keshari Rath claiming he had  contacts with important people and promised  that would help him expand his real estate business. Apart from lending Dhal money, Rath had reportedly also given him a Mercedes and an Audi car.

When Rath found out that Dhal is a fraud, he sought his money back along with the two cars.Though Dhal returned the cars, he  allegedly did not return the money.“Dhal had provided some fake approval letters of BDA to Rath. On realising he was cheated, Rath lodged a complaint and a case was registered. Dhal was arrested and further investigation is on,” said an EOW officer.

