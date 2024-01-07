Photography exhibition looks beyond the mundane

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Many shades of nature, childhood, everyday life and much more, captured by six artists from different parts of the country and varied backgrounds, were showcased through a photography exhibition ‘Diverse Fragrance’ at New Delhi this week.

The artists comprised national photo editor of The New Indian Express Shiba Prasad Sahu, printmaker Ramahari Jena, painters Tribhuvan Kumar Deo and Biranchi Sahu, photographer Ashis Dhir and surgeon Sanjoy Basu.

One of the highlights of the exhibition were Shiba’s photographs of children and their playfulness. The photographs were in black-and-white with a pinch of colour added to them to enhance their character. His pictures also beautifully captured ash-smeared Naga Sadhus on a ghat during Kumbh Mela.

Although primarily wildlife photographers, Ashis and Biranchi exhibited tribal portraits and playful images of children from Odisha and Chhattisgarh. Sanjoy’s landscapes were mesmerising in the way he captured the natural light beams at Bryce Canyon, Utah, or the twilight at Atlas Mountain, Morocco.

Tribhuvan’s set of close-up images of the Spiti valley were some of the other striking captures. Ramahari, on the other hand, showcased his series on ‘ jaalis’, the traditional cast iron viewers with their luminous presence.The exhibition concluded on Saturday.

