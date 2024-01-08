Paucity of funds, encroachments hit Centre’s Nagar Van projects in Odisha's twin cities

Sudarsan Maharana By

Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Lack of adequate funds and encroachments have emerged as major hurdles in implementation of the Centre’s Nagar Van project in the twin cities of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack, and their periphery. The project intends to develop urban forests in cities for biodiversity conservation and provide city dwellers with a wholesome natural environment for recreation and conservation.

However, it is hanging fire in at least four identified spots in the city division due to insufficient funds, sources in the Forest department said.“The city forest division will implement the Nagar Van project in at least five places of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack,” the department sources said. These urban forests were supposed to come up in 34 hectare area in Patrapada, 34 ha area in Madhupur, 15.3 ha area in CDA sector 8, 11 ha area in Arilo and 6.2 ha area in Brajabhiharipur.

A senior forest official informed that for implementation of the project, the Centre was to provide funds for fencing/erecting boundary wall and soil conservation while the state government was to manage funds for other internal components.

“However, the Rs 2.81 crore funds received for these five identified projects within the city division in 2021 proved insufficient for fencing work. Around Rs 1.12 crore has been utilised for the purpose while the remaining funds are still lying unutilised,” he added. Owing to incomplete work, sources said, UCs have not been furnished in certain Nagar Van projects.

The Nagar Van project planned in 5.6 hectare land in Gurujanga area of Khurda received Rs 22.9 lakh funds support. However work has not yet begun due to delay in eviction of encroachment, sources informed.

