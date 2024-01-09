BJD in no mood to gift Rajya Sabha seat to BJP this time

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR : Amid the build up for upcoming general elections, three Rajya Sabha vacancies from Odisha are interestingly poised as they can give an indication of the gameplan of the ruling BJD for the big fight ahead.

The Rajya Sabha polls, to be held in March, have assumed significance as among those set to retire include Railway Minister Ashwini Kumar Vaishnaw who was elected to the Upper House in 2019 because of an understanding between the BJP and BJD. The BJD had gifted the seat to BJP which with only 23 MLAs did not have the numbers to ensure Vaishnaw’s victory.

Besides Vaishnaw, two BJD members Amar Patnaik and Prashanta Nanda will also retire in April, 2024. At present, BJD has nine members in the Rajya Sabha while the BJP has one from the state. Sources said this time the BJD is unlikely to do anything of that sort.

A senior BJD leader told this paper that there will be no understanding with the BJP over Rajya Sabha seats. The party has the number to win all the three seats. “The BJD with 114 members has adequate numbers to win all the three seats. The BJP and Congress with 22 and eight MLAs respectively do not have the numbers to win even a single seat. There are also multiple contenders from BJD for Rajya Sabha ticket,” he said.

Besides, speculations are rife over Vaishnaw contesting the Lok Sabha election from Odisha as the BJP central leadership has decided to field its ministers from Rajya Sabha in the upcoming general elections.

State BJP general secretary Golak Mohapatra said that the party is yet to decide its course of action on the issue. “A decision to field a candidate for the Rajya Sabha poll will be taken at the right time,” he said.

President of Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee Sarat Pattanayak said the election will expose whether there is a tacit understanding between the BJD and BJP. “In 2018, the BJD had gifted a seat to the BJP. This election will make it clear whether there is an understanding between the two parties as Lok Sabha and Assembly polls will be held soon after,” he said.

