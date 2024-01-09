Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Chhatra Congress workers hurl eggs at Odisha health minister’s house

Three of the four workers injured in the AC compressor blast which took place on December 29 in the hospital have died.

Chhatra Congress activists trying to barge into the residence of Health Minister Niranjan Pujari in Bhubaneswar on Monday

BHUBANESWAR :  Chhatra Congress activists on Monday staged a demonstration and hurled eggs at the official residence of Health and Family Welfare Minister Niranjan Pujari demanding immediate arrest of owner of Hi-Tech hospital Tirupati Panigrahy for the identity goof-up. 

“The state government is trying to protect Panigrahy since he is a BJD leader. We demand his arrest and Rs 50 lakh compensation each for the kin of the deceased,” Yashir Nawaz, president of state unit Chhatra Congress told reporters. Three of the four workers injured in the AC compressor blast which took place on December 29 in the hospital have died.

The protestors also scuffled with police while attempting to barge into the minister’s quarter, following which several activists were taken into preventive custody. The workers threatened to gherao Naveen Niwas if their demands are not met.

