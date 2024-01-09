Ex-minister Balabhadra Majhi quits BJD

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR : Former minister and five-time MLA Balabhadra Majhi on Monday resigned from the BJD. Sidelined in the party since 2019, Majhi sent his resignation to Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik. “I do hereby relinquish (resign) from the primary membership of the party,” he said in the letter.

Majhi thanked the chief minister for giving him the opportunity to work for a long period since the formation of the party in 1997. Though he did not give any hint on his future course of action, it is speculated he will join Congress. The senior leader from Kalahandi was minister of state for SC and ST Development twice between 2002 and 2006.

The former minister targeted the BJD leadership for not involving him in any party programme after denying him a ticket in the 2019 elections. Majhi said the party gave no reason for denying him a ticket.

