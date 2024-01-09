Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Transport workers call off agitation in Odisha

Sources said a few petrol pumps in the twin city of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack ran out of stock on the day as fuel could not be supplied from the depot at Jatni on the outskirts of the capital.

Published: 09th January 2024 09:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th January 2024 09:21 AM   |  A+A-

Trucks parked at a depot following truck drivers' strike.

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  Fuel supply returned to normal in Odisha on Monday after the state government stepped in and managed to persuade All Odisha Transport Workers’ Federation to call off its strike against Centre’s new hit-and-run law.

Sources said a few petrol pumps in the twin city of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack ran out of stock on the day as fuel could not be supplied from the depot at Jatni on the outskirts of the capital. “Loading of fuel commenced at all the depots in Jharsuguda, Balasore, Paradip and Jatni on Monday afternoon. A few petrol pumps in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack which ran out of stock are expected to get refilled by Monday night,” said general secretary of Utkal Petroleum Dealers’ Association, Sanjay Lath.

A statement of Commerce and Transport department said chief secretary Pradeep Kumar Jena and other senior officials held discussions with representatives of All Odisha Transport Workers’ Federation. The officials apprised the federation of the Centre’s decision of holding consultations with all stakeholders concerned before implementing the new law. 

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Transport workers strike

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp