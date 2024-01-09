Transport workers call off agitation in Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Fuel supply returned to normal in Odisha on Monday after the state government stepped in and managed to persuade All Odisha Transport Workers’ Federation to call off its strike against Centre’s new hit-and-run law.

Sources said a few petrol pumps in the twin city of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack ran out of stock on the day as fuel could not be supplied from the depot at Jatni on the outskirts of the capital. “Loading of fuel commenced at all the depots in Jharsuguda, Balasore, Paradip and Jatni on Monday afternoon. A few petrol pumps in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack which ran out of stock are expected to get refilled by Monday night,” said general secretary of Utkal Petroleum Dealers’ Association, Sanjay Lath.

A statement of Commerce and Transport department said chief secretary Pradeep Kumar Jena and other senior officials held discussions with representatives of All Odisha Transport Workers’ Federation. The officials apprised the federation of the Centre’s decision of holding consultations with all stakeholders concerned before implementing the new law.

