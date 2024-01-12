Odisha CM unveils 389 transformed schools 

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday inaugurated 389 schools transformed under the government’s 5T initiative in five districts of the state. Launching the fourth phase transformation of schools, the chief minister said transformation is being carried out in every field be it schools, hospitals, tourist places, or temples. The transformation will lead to an empowered and new Odisha, he added. “Schools play an important role in deciding the future of any race. Education leads the society to development and progress. Hence, the government attaches importance to school transformation,” he said.

The chief minister said the transformed schools equipped with smart classrooms, computers and laboratories with the latest equipment offer an ideal environment for students for learning. Advising the students to adopt the principles of 5T in their lives, the chief minister said provision of 15 per cent reservation has been made in medical and engineering institutions for students of government schools to ensure a bright future for them. He said students should take the opportunity of studying in transformed schools to ensure a better future for themselves.

5T chairman VK Pandian said the transformation of schools was started by the chief minister on February 16, 2021 from Hinjulikatu in Ganjam district. He thanked local representatives, school managing committees and people for their cooperation which made the programme a success. The schools, located in Ganjam, Jharsuguda, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara and Bargarh districts, have been transformed in the fourth phase. On the day the chief minister inaugurated 149 transformed schools in Ganjam, 11 in Jharsuguda, 57 in Jagatsinghpur, 112 in Kendrapara and 60 in Bargarh. The chief minister’s office said 1,794 schools across the state will be covered in this phase of the transformation programme. In the earlier three phases, 6,883 schools have undergone developmental changes.

Transformed schools (4th phase)

149 schools in Ganjam

11 in Jharsuguda

57 in Jagatsinghpur

112 in Kendrapara

60 in Bargarh

