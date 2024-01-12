Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Odisha govt orders probe by Labour dept into Hi-Tech blast

The probe was ordered on the complaint of All Odisha Technical and Professional Students’ Association.

Published: 12th January 2024 09:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th January 2024 09:50 AM   |  A+A-

In Odisha hospital, identity mix-up gets murkier as man dies ‘twice in a week’

Hi-Tech Medical College and Hospital

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Succumbing to pressure from different quarters, the Odisha government on Thursday asked the Labour and ESI department to investigate the blast at Hi-Tech Medical College and Hospital here in which three workers were killed.

Acting on the directive, the labour commissioner sent a team to the hospital to investigate the circumstances leading to the workers’ deaths. The special team questioned the medical staff about circumstances leading to the tragedy.  

The team also gathered details regarding the victims and  treatment provided to them, apart from interacting with the experts, doctors, employees and attendants on the mishap. Department officials said any lapses found on part of the hospital will be reported to higher authorities for appropriate action. 

The probe was ordered on the complaint of All Odisha Technical and Professional Students’ Association. Association convenor Biplab Prakash Mohanty alleged the mishap took place due to lack of safety measures required to be taken by the authorities and staff during AC maintenance work. “The casual approach towards the safety of the workers is unwarranted and is liable for punishment,” he said while seeking a compensation of not less than Rs 50 lakh each for families of the three workers killed in the blast. The association also urged the department to review occupation safety and working conditions of labourers and workers. 

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha Hi-Tech Hi-Tech blast

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp