Odisha govt orders probe by Labour dept into Hi-Tech blast

BHUBANESWAR: Succumbing to pressure from different quarters, the Odisha government on Thursday asked the Labour and ESI department to investigate the blast at Hi-Tech Medical College and Hospital here in which three workers were killed.

Acting on the directive, the labour commissioner sent a team to the hospital to investigate the circumstances leading to the workers’ deaths. The special team questioned the medical staff about circumstances leading to the tragedy.

The team also gathered details regarding the victims and treatment provided to them, apart from interacting with the experts, doctors, employees and attendants on the mishap. Department officials said any lapses found on part of the hospital will be reported to higher authorities for appropriate action.

The probe was ordered on the complaint of All Odisha Technical and Professional Students’ Association. Association convenor Biplab Prakash Mohanty alleged the mishap took place due to lack of safety measures required to be taken by the authorities and staff during AC maintenance work. “The casual approach towards the safety of the workers is unwarranted and is liable for punishment,” he said while seeking a compensation of not less than Rs 50 lakh each for families of the three workers killed in the blast. The association also urged the department to review occupation safety and working conditions of labourers and workers.

