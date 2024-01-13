Odisha: Man arrested for obstructing work, abusing lady ASI 

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: City police arrested a 29-year-old man for allegedly obstructing repair on NH-16 near Hi-Tech Square on Thursday night and threatening a lady assistant sub-inspector (ASI) with dire consequences when she confronted him.

Accused Aparup Narayan Rout of Kesura hurled abuses at National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) officials, road engineers, contractors, and workers. ASI Anjana Baral of Mancheswar police station and other personnel, who were patrolling in the area rushed to the spot and confronted Rout. However, rout abused Baral in obscene language and even manhandled her.

He also threatened to kill her. Rout was then overpowered by the personnel and whisked away to Mancheswar police station. “A case was registered and Rout arrested. A car was also seized from him,” said an officer of Mancheswar police station.

