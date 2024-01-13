Vedanta recruits 45 underprivileged girls

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Vedanta Aluminium has launched the third phase of Project Panchhi in Jharsuguda by providing job offer letters to as many as 45 young girls from socio-economically disadvantaged sections of society.

The ambitious project aims to empower women by providing them employment across the company’s diverse businesses in metals, mining, oil and gas spread across the country. The objective is to address gender imbalance issues across the sectors. The project serves as an inspiration for thousands of girls and women in rural areas across the country, officials said. Vedanta has also identified and selected more than 200 girls to support them in their higher education under the project. Post-completion of their graduation, the job offers will get formalised and these girls will then join Vedanta’s operations as graduate trainees in core operations, officials said.

They said the programme has already been a success at Vedanta Aluminium’s operations in Korba in Chhattisgarh and Lanjigarh and Sundargarh in Odisha earlier. Jharsuguda MLA Dipali Das, who attended the programme in virtual mode, commended Vedanta for coming up with initiatives like Project Panchhi to support girls and women from the disadvantaged sections. District collector Aboli Sunil Naravane also said that the programme will be helpful for the young girls in realising their dreams.

Vedanta Aluminium COO Sunil Gupta said, “Project Panchhi exemplifies Vedanta Aluminium’s commitment to empowering women. Our Chairman Anil Agarwal’s vision not only promises a brighter and inclusive future for these young girls, but also heralds a ripple effect of positive change radiating throughout the communities that surround us.”

Vedanta Aluminium CHRO Dilip Sinha also spoke.

