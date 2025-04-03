Minor minerals worth Rs 4,624 crore extracted illegally in seven years: CAG report

BHUBANESWAR: The latest CAG report has revealed that minor minerals with a royalty value of Rs 4,624.58 crore was extracted unlawfully and used in public projects during 2015-22 with the knowledge of the Odisha government.

Due to this, the government lost mineral revenue to the tune of Rs 864.45 crore as those in charge of public projects did not collect charges towards district mineral fund (DMF) and environment management fund (EMF) from the bills of contractors due to non-production of transit passes in support of procurement of minor minerals from authorised sources.

The CAG report brought out large-scale irregularities in mining, sale, transport and use of minor minerals in public projects and revealed that contractors supplied minor minerals for public projects without submitting valid transit passes in Form-Y and money receipts in support of payment of royalty for procurement from authorised sources.

The authorities in charge of public projects deducted royalty amounting to Rs 4,624.58 crore from the bills of the contractors due to non-production of valid transit passes and purchase receipts in support of procurement from authorised sources.