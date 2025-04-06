MTech student arrested for uploading objectionable photos of ex-girlfriend on Instagram in Bhubaneswar

BHUBANESWAR: A student of Odisha University of Technology and Research was arrested for allegedly uploading objectionable photographs and videos of a woman on Instagram, on Saturday.

The accused Karuna Kamal Biswal of Balugaon is pursuing MTech (second year) at the university. Both the accused and victim are in their mid-20s.

Police said Biswal was in a relationship with the woman who is a homeopathy doctor by profession, and had taken her obscene photographs and videos.

The couple parted ways a few months back after which Biswal started blackmailing the woman by threatening to share her photographs and videos on social media. When she refused to reconcile, the accused opened a fake Instagram account in her name and uploaded her photos and videos recently.

When the woman came to know about it on Wednesday, she lodged a complaint with Kharavela Nagar police. Biswal’s mobile phone has also been seized by police.