Chaos erupts at CMC council meeting over negligence in civic issues

CUTTACK: The 30th council meeting of the Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) was marred by chaos for over an hour on Wednesday with BJP and Congress corporators raising questions over negligence in desilting drains, ill-maintained parks and bad shape of roads and streets.

Congress corporator J Kameswar Rao protested the alleged apathy of the CMC towards maintaining the community toilet set up for rehabilitated slum dwellers at Nimpur locality in Jagatpur, and also sought clarification from the mayor and commissioner regarding the secret procurement of gym equipments worth `5.5 crore without knowledge or approval of the council.

Some corporators also pointed out that garbage collection vehicles had not been going door to door in various wards for waste collection. “Developmental works have been halted in various wards of the city and we are being ignored,” they alleged, further demanding to expedite the drain desilting and cleaning work before the rainy season. However, both the CMC mayor and commissioner remained silent on the issues.

The meeting resumed after over an hour with approval of proposals discussed during the 29th council meeting.