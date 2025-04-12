Architect Tara Dhal receive prestigious Viswakarma Award

BHUBANESWAR: Noted architect Tara Prasad Dhal on Friday became the first architect from the state to receive the prestigious Viswakarma Award for his contribution to the field of architecture and construction.

Apart from Dhal, the state works department also received Viswakarma Award for four of its building structures, while Odisha Police Housing Corporation also bagged the Viswakarma award for the Police Commissionerate building in the state capital. The four buildings of works department are Cancer Hospital at Bargarh, Trauma Care Hospital at Panikoili, Farmers Technology Demonstration Centre (Krushi Sikhya Sadan) at OUAT Bhubaneswar and the Habisyali complex in Puri.

Instituted by the Construction Industry Development Council (CIDC), Niti Aayog the award is a prominent recognition within the construction industry that celebrates excellence and innovation of both individuals and organisations.

Works department secretary VV Yadav, Dhal and other officials from the state received the awards during the CIDC Viswakarma Award event at Dr BR Ambedkar International Centre in New Delhi.

“I am very happy that five buildings designed by us in the state have got Viswakarma award, the highest civilian recognition at the national level. I hope this will serve as an inspiration for the younger generation,” Dhal said.

The Chhattisgarh State Electricity Regulatory Commission building designed by him and constructed by the Chhattisgarh Housing Board as India’s first net energy plus building also received the Viswakarma Award during the event.