BHUBANESWAR: Odisha has secured the first position in the country for meeting the Centre’s target of creating the maximum number of ‘Lakhpati Didis’.

The Women and Child Development department on Wednesday informed that the state has till April 13, 2025, achieved 82 per cent of its target under the Lakhpati Didi scheme, the flagship programme of the Centre that empowers rural women to earn Rs 1 lakh or more annually through sustainable livelihoods.

The state has created 14.41 lakh Lakhpati Didis against the Centre’s target of 17.59 lakh in the last one year. The scheme is implemented by Odisha Livelihoods Mission under the department of Mission Shakti, in alignment with the objectives of the centrally-sponsored National Rural Livelihoods Mission.

In the last one year, the women under the scheme were trained and mentored, and individual business development plans created for each potential Lakhpati Didis, department officials said.

“The present government’s financial and policy reforms significantly accelerated the programme’s reach and depth. The revolving fund was increased from Rs 15,000 to Rs 30,000, while the community investment fund was substantially enhanced from Rs 35 lakh to Rs 60 lakh. Many eligible beneficiaries also received Subhadra benefits which helped boost their self-confidence,” the department said.