CM Majhi approves 2k posts in traffic; hikes pay of striking force staff

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Thursday approved creation of 2,000 new posts in traffic police for efficient traffic management and strengthening road safety measures in the state.

As per the decision of the Home department headed by the chief minister, 70 posts will be created at the state-level while the rest 1,930 posts will be opened at district-level.

At the state-level, one post in the rank of additional director general of police (ADGP) or inspector general of police (IGP), one deputy inspector general (DIG) of police, two posts of superintendent of police (SPs), four deputy superintendents of police (DSPs), six inspectors, eight sub-inspectors, eight assistant sub-inspectors (ASIs), 22 constables and 10 drivers will be created. In addition, there will be an establishment officer, a section officer, three assistant section officers (ASOs) and three junior assistants to support administrative functions.

At the district-level, there will be five DSPs, 41 inspectors, 83 SIs, 83 ASIs, 310 havildars and 1,408 constables.

Majhi said, the expansion will address manpower shortages and ensure better enforcement of traffic regulations across districts. “This move will strengthen the state’s traffic system and make Odisha a leading state in road safety, serving as a model for other states,” he said.