Naveen Patnaik to be re-elected BJD president for the ninth consecutive term

BHUBANESWAR: Naveen Patnaik is all set to be elected as the president of BJD for the ninth consecutive term.

Naveen on Thursday filed his nomination papers at Sankha Bhawan before the returning officer for the organisational polls Pratap Deb in the presence of senior party leaders.

The former chief minister is the only candidate to have filed nomination papers for the post. He is expected to be formally announced as the president on April 19.

Naveen has been elected BJD president eight times in a row since the party’s inception in 1997. He was last elected to the post in February 2020. He filed his nomination papers on the 28th death anniversary of his father Biju Patnaik, after whom the regional party has been named.

“The time for filing nominations was between 10 am and 1 pm. We have received only one nomination from Naveen Patnaik and the president will be announced on April 19 at Sankha Bhawan,” Deb said.

The BJD had announced presidents for 18 of the 32 organisational districts of the party on April 15.