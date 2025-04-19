Odisha government issues draft OMV rules, brings larger focus on road safety

BHUBANESWAR: As it moves to amend the Odisha Motor Vehicles Rules, 1993, the state government has issued a draft with a slew of measures to modernise the transport regulatory framework, improve road safety and streamline citizen services through digital integration.

The draft regulation states that a committee will be constituted to act on a full-time basis to implement and monitor various road safety activities. It will plan and evaluate the road safety fund utilisation and review compliances for submission to the Supreme Court Committee on Road Safety or any other central agency.

The amendment defines and categorises various types of buses - including deluxe, sleeper, contract, express, and a new category, super premium air-conditioned stage carriage. Licencing authorities will be empowered to cancel driving licences upon more than three traffic offences.

There will be a major shift toward digital governance that includes maintaining driving licence and vehicle registration records electronically. Application and renewal processes for permits, licences, and registration will also be conducted online.

Refresher training every five years for heavy vehicle drivers will be mandatory and online scheduling for vehicle fitness inspections, and digital issuance of fitness certificates will be introduced. Penalties will be imposed for non-compliance or missed inspections.

“No driver while driving or riding a motor vehicle (including two-wheeler) shall use a mobile phone. Provided that the driver can use the mobile phone for navigation purposes in a secured manner without any distraction to driving and also using the limb,” the draft read.

The proposed new rules have provisions for online auto-approval for various transport permits, including tourist and national permits. It incorporates modern safety standards such as crash barriers, delineators, truck lay-byes, tactile shoulder lines, and road safety audits.

Transport department officers and police personnel will have expanded authority to inspect vehicles, verify documents, and enforce rule compliance. A centralised, digital system for reporting, tracking, and updating the status of stolen vehicles has also been proposed.

The Transport department has sought public suggestions and objections on the draft rules. Feedback can be submitted to the principal secretary by the end of April.