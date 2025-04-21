Transgenders to now impart road safety lessons in Bhubaneswar

BHUBANESWAR: The next time you halt at a traffic signal and see transgenders approaching your vehicle, resist the urge to simply ignore them as they may have an important safety lesson for you.

The Transport department, in a unique initiative, has decided to engage members of the LGBTQ community in the upcoming zero accident day (ZAD), an all-inclusive women-led campaign, which aims at sensitising commuters on road safety.

For the purpose, it has asked the Social Security and Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities department and Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) to select about 50 volunteers from the LGBTQ community to create awareness during the 23-day-long initiative which will be launched soon.

A Transport department official said their purpose to engage transgenders for road safety awareness is because they have a high visibility in urban areas. “This will also instil a positive perception towards LGBTQ members who are often found requesting for alms at traffic signals or engaged in prostitution,” he said adding, the ZAD campaign will also include people from other walks of life.

He said the initiative will also help bring the transgenders into the mainstream. They will display placards having message on road safety at important intersections and on the highways in the city, the official added.