CM to launch new ration cards in Puri on Thursday

BHUBANESWAR: The state government will start distribution of ration cards to new beneficiaries of National Food Security Act (NFSA) and State Food Security Scheme (SFSS) from April 24 (Thursday).

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi will launch the distribution at a state-level function to celebrate the Panchayati Raj Diwas in Puri on the day. He will give away the new ration cards to few beneficiaries in the presence of all members of his council of ministers, Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare minister Krushna Chandra Patra told mediapersons here on Tuesday.

Patra said around 5.9 lakh beneficiaries have become eligible after survey and eKYC verification. The new cards will be distributed in phases at block, municipality and NAC level. The department has already instructed all block development officers, municipal commissioners and executive officers to prepare coloured ration cards with lamination.

The minister said as many as 25 lakh beneficiaries still have not updated their eKYC. Officials concerned have been asked to conduct field verification to know the status of the beneficiaries and submit reports to the department based on which the final list will be prepared.

“The last date of eKYC verification of existing beneficiaries was March 31, 2025. However, we have not closed the verification option. The government is committed to ensuring that not a single eligible person is deprived of free ration,” Patra said.

The CM will also disburse the sixth phase of Subhadra Yojana and launch the block-level stadium project by virtually laying the foundation stones for a few blocks in Puri. The state government has approved an outlay of `4,124 crore for construction of stadiums in all blocks over a period of five years.