BHUBANESWAR: The IIT-Bhubaneswar in collaboration with Numeros Motors, a new-age original equipment manufacturer in indigenous electric mobility solutions, will take up research in the field of sustainable and affordable EV components to reduce dependency on rare minerals. An MoU was signed between the two stakeholders on Tuesday.

They will undertake a two-year research initiative focused on exploring and evaluating various non-magnet or rare earth-free (RE-free) motor topologies. Aimed at revolutionising the electric mobility space, IIT-Bbs officials said, this innovation will identify robust, cost-effective and sustainable motor technologies catering to India’s rapidly growing EV market.

The project will combine IIT-Bbs’ academic expertise in electrical engineering while Numeros Motors’ electric drivetrain systems will focus on developing motor solutions that are both efficient and affordable. The initiative is aligned with India’s vision to promote self-reliant and sustainable EV technologies, said IIT-Bhubaneswar director Prof Shreepad Karmalkar.

He also said that the institute has already taken initiatives in the area of electric vehicles and entrepreneurship park.

Numeros Motors founder and CEO Shreyas Shibulal said the rare earth-free motor technologies will play a crucial role in building sustainable, affordable, and truly indigenous EVs. “Scaling these technologies will help reduce import dependency, lower production costs, and contribute meaningfully to a greener, more self-reliant EV ecosystem in India,” Shibulal said.