Odisha is boiling, Jharsuguda sizzles at 45.4 degrees Celsius

BHUBANESWAR: A staggering heatwave continued to singe Odisha for the second consecutive day on Wednesday with Jharsuguda sizzling at 45.4 degree Celsius. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has, meanwhile, warned that severe heatwave may hit Jharsuguda the next 24 hours.
While heatwave is expected to prevail in Sundargarh, Sambalpur, Sonepur, Boudh, Balangir, Bargarh, Angul, Kalahandi, Nuapada and Deogarh districts, warm night condition is expected in Sambalpur, Sundargarh, Mayurbhanj and Balangir on Thursday. Meanwhile, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam, Gajapati, Keonjhar and Dhenkanal are likely to experience hot and humid weather during the period.
Director of Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre Manorama Mohanty said, “Parts of Odisha will continue to witness heatwave as well as hot and humid weather till Saturday as dry and warm north-westerly winds are blowing towards the state.”
On the other hand, private weather forecaster Skymet said heat has shifted its goal post from west to east as until last week, Rajasthan and Gujarat were the hottest regions in the country. “But now Odisha is experiencing searing temperatures.”
It further said that Odisha has a long coastline of about 480 km. “Diverse weather conditions are prevailing over coastal regions and the hinterlands of the state. While the interiors of Odisha are reeling under scorching heat, the coastline has been thronged by warm and sultry conditions. The mercury levels are varying between 43 degree C and 46 degree C over deep inland stations. The coastal stations with moderate temperatures of 34 degree to 35 degree C have been subjected to high humidity levels,” the private weather forecaster said.
On the day, at least 16 places recorded 40 degree C or more. While Titilagarh logged 44 degree C, Sambalpur and Boudh recorded 43.8 degree C each, Balangir 43.7 degree C, Sundargarh and Hirakud 43.4 degree C each, Sonepur 43.2 degree C, Angul 42.9 degree C, Bhawanipatna 42.5 degree C, Talcher and Rourkela 42.4 degree C each, Nuapada and Bargarh 42 degree C each, Paralakhemundi 41 degree C and Baripada 40.2 degree C.
Twin City Bhubaneswar and Cuttack logged 37.6 degree C and 67 pc humidity each. Though the day temperature in coastal districts remained below 40 degree C, the high humidity levels left citizens gasping for breath. The humidity in Khurda and Jajpur was 82 pc each, 81 pc each in Puri and Paradip and 80 pc in Balasore. The regional met office has asked citizens to take precautionary measures while venturing out of their homes between 11 am and 3 pm.
NO RESPITE
10 districts to experience heatwave on Thursday
Warm night conditions likely to prevail in 4 dists
At least 16 places recorded 40 degree C or more on Wednesday
Twin City logged 37.6 degree C and 67 per cent humidity each
Citizens asked not to venture out of their homes between 11 am and 3 pm