Odisha is boiling, Jharsuguda sizzles at 45.4 degrees Celsius

BHUBANESWAR: A staggering heatwave continued to singe Odisha for the second consecutive day on Wednesday with Jharsuguda sizzling at 45.4 degree Celsius. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has, meanwhile, warned that severe heatwave may hit Jharsuguda the next 24 hours.

While heatwave is expected to prevail in Sundargarh, Sambalpur, Sonepur, Boudh, Balangir, Bargarh, Angul, Kalahandi, Nuapada and Deogarh districts, warm night condition is expected in Sambalpur, Sundargarh, Mayurbhanj and Balangir on Thursday. Meanwhile, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam, Gajapati, Keonjhar and Dhenkanal are likely to experience hot and humid weather during the period.

Director of Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre Manorama Mohanty said, “Parts of Odisha will continue to witness heatwave as well as hot and humid weather till Saturday as dry and warm north-westerly winds are blowing towards the state.”

On the other hand, private weather forecaster Skymet said heat has shifted its goal post from west to east as until last week, Rajasthan and Gujarat were the hottest regions in the country. “But now Odisha is experiencing searing temperatures.”

It further said that Odisha has a long coastline of about 480 km. “Diverse weather conditions are prevailing over coastal regions and the hinterlands of the state. While the interiors of Odisha are reeling under scorching heat, the coastline has been thronged by warm and sultry conditions. The mercury levels are varying between 43 degree C and 46 degree C over deep inland stations. The coastal stations with moderate temperatures of 34 degree to 35 degree C have been subjected to high humidity levels,” the private weather forecaster said.