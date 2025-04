BHUBANESWAR: The BJD on Thursday reaffirmed its full cooperation with the Centre in all its efforts concerning national security in the aftermath of Pahalgam terror attack, and stated that all necessary steps should be taken to ensure that the perpetrators of this gruesome attack are brought to justice.

Participating in the all-party meeting called by the Centre, BJD Rajya Sabha MP Sasmit Patra said the perpetrators and their sponsors must be hunted down and brought to justice with the full force of the law. “Terror has no place in our society and we should not rest until every hand behind such barbarism is held accountable,” he added.

“No words can truly capture the horror and brutality of the barbaric and cowardly terrorist attack. It is a deeply distressing and heartbreaking tragedy that leaves a scar on the conscience of our nation,” Patra said.

Stating that this heinous and unforgivable act has claimed the lives of several innocent souls including Prasant Satpathy from Balasore, Patra said this attack must strengthen our collective resolve to wage an unrelenting war against terrorism.