3.36 lakh illegal part-plot registrations in urban areas over 12 years in Odisha, reveals IGR report

BHUBANESWAR: A staggering 3.36 lakh part plots in different urban areas of the state have been registered in contravention of law in the last 12 years.

A recent report submitted by the Inspector General of Registration (IGR), Board of Revenue to the state Revenue and Disaster Management department reveals that a total 3,36,631 sub-plots have been registered in urban areas without the approval of development authorities in their jurisdiction since enactment of the Registration (Odisha Amendment) Act, 2013.

The IGR report even indicated that one ORERA officer, three additional district magistrates (ADMs) and some tehsildars, while serving as the sub-registrars in the past, were also involved in registration of these sub-plots in contravention to the norms of the Registration Act.

As per the report, the highest number of such registrations has been made in the Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA) jurisdiction with about 39,216 registrations in Khurda in the 12 years.

Jatni follows closely with about 35,869 registrations, followed by Khandagiri at 33,591 registrations and Berhampur-1 and Berhampur-II at 30,348 and 28,176 registrations respectively, during the period.

While the Board of Revenue has furnished the information to the Revenue department for necessary action at the latter’s end, Real Estate expert Bimalendu Pradhan sought to know why the data about registration from Sambalpur and Rourkela Development Authorities have not been furnished in the report.

“About 174 sub-registrars have done registration of 100 and above sub-plots during the period. This includes many big names too,” he added.