NIA team questions family on Pahalgam terror attack

CUTTACK: A three-member team of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday reached Deula Sahi in Cuttack and questioned Ranjit Bhol and his family members who were among the few people to have narrowly escaped the Pahalgam terrorist attack on April 22.

Sixty-nine-year-old Ranjit Bhol, his wife Sashi Kumari Nayak (65), younger son Sandeep (35) and daughter-in-law Lelina Subhadarshini (33) had gone to Kashmir to celebrate the latter’s marriage anniversary and visited Baisaran valley on the fateful day when the terrorist attack occurred.

Bhol and his family, however, survived by hiding behind a garments display rack, and safely reached home in Cuttack on Saturday night. The agency had few days back also visited Balasore to question the family of Prasant Satpathy, who was one among the 26 tourists to have lost his life in the terrorist attack.