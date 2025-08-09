SI withdrawn to headquarters for pushing suicide narrative in death case

BHUBANESWAR: In yet another incident linked to Bharatpur police, a sub-inspector (SI) of the police station has been withdrawn to the DCP headquarters for allegedly trying to push a suicide narrative in death of a young man, whose body was found hanging near a slum area in the city on Friday.

As per reports, the body of Shiva Prasad Barik, a native of Jajpur district, was found hanging under mysterious circumstances near Pandakudia slum area of the city. While family members and relatives of the deceased alleged it to be a case of murder and also accused Bharaput police SI Baikunthanath Behera of insisting that it was suicide without investigating the death.

DCP Jagmohan Meena said based on the complaint of the family members, a case of murder has been registered. He said that the action on part of the SI to suspect it to be a case of suicide and expressing the same before the bereaved family, was wrong. “As the body was found in a hanging state, the SI suspected it to be case of suicide. However, such suspicion will have no impact on the result of the investigation as the cause of the death will become clear once the postmortem report is received,” he said.

Meena said that the SI has been withdrawn to the DCP headquarters and will be counselled.