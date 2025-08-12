Odisha government plans new resettlement and rehabilitation policy with multiple choices

BHUBANESWAR: The state government will soon bring a new resettlement and rehabilitation (R&R) policy to ensure participatory decision-making with several options allowing the land losing people to make their own choice in lieu of land acquisition.

The new options will include land-for-land, equity in projects and alternative livelihood opportunities. The people whose land will be acquired can choose between monetary compensation and these alternatives, Revenue and Disaster Management minister Suresh Pujari said on Monday.

The minister said the process for framing the new policy is in the final stages. It is likely to be approved by the state cabinet before it is placed in the Assembly in the ensuing monsoon session in September, sources said.

“The intention is to shift from the old concept that money will be the only form of compensation for the land losers. It has been seen that land losers spend the compensation money within a short period of time without proper planning. The government will try to help the land losers with sustainable alternatives,” he said.