Odisha government plans new resettlement and rehabilitation policy with multiple choices

BHUBANESWAR: The state government will soon bring a new resettlement and rehabilitation (R&R) policy to ensure participatory decision-making with several options allowing the land losing people to make their own choice in lieu of land acquisition.
The new options will include land-for-land, equity in projects and alternative livelihood opportunities. The people whose land will be acquired can choose between monetary compensation and these alternatives, Revenue and Disaster Management minister Suresh Pujari said on Monday.
The minister said the process for framing the new policy is in the final stages. It is likely to be approved by the state cabinet before it is placed in the Assembly in the ensuing monsoon session in September, sources said.
“The intention is to shift from the old concept that money will be the only form of compensation for the land losers. It has been seen that land losers spend the compensation money within a short period of time without proper planning. The government will try to help the land losers with sustainable alternatives,” he said.
Pujari added the government will not impose its decision about the mode of compensation if land is required for a project. “The affected persons will be provided alternatives like land or equity in the projects instead of cash,” he informed.
The minister said the new policy will benefit tribals who traditionally prefer land instead of cash. “It has come to our notice that when money is given to tribal people, it mostly doesn’t last beyond some months. Many tribals also lack the means or skills to start businesses, and end up frittering their compensation amount,” he added.
The minister said people, especially in tribal belts, value land far more than cash. In cases of displacement, priority will be given to land-for-land compensation, provided suitable land is available nearby. However, this will remain optional. Those preferring cash will still have that choice, he said.
The proposal of the government will ensure that those losing land will be able to choose between monetary compensation, land-for-land swaps, or even equity in the project. “Affected persons can opt for a proportional stake in the project instead of cash. Land in exchange for land will also be arranged, wherever feasible,” he added.