After decade-long battle, 'fighter' woman to get teacher appointment

CUTTACK: In a significant judgement, Justice Krishna Shripad Dixit of the Orissa High Court directed the appointment of physically-disabled Prajnya Parimita Barik to a post of Sikshya Sahayak she had been pursuing since the 2014 recruitment cycle, bringing an end to her prolonged legal battle spanning over a decade.

Barik had approached the court for the third time after multiple unsuccessful attempts before authorities, challenging what she described as unjust denial of appointment despite her eligibility. The court took note of her persistent legal efforts, observing that time lost in pursuing justice through legal forums cannot be a ground to deny relief.

Barik, with 45 per cent ocular impairment, holding BEd and OTET-I qualifications had applied for the Sikshya Sahayak position under a September 11, 2014 recruitment notification. Initially, director of Odisha School Education Programme Authority (OSEPA) listed her name among the trained eligible candidates for the 2014-15 recruitment cycle. However, her name was later shifted at the Balasore district-level to the untrained CT category, allegedly without justification, despite her BEd qualification.