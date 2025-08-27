After decade-long battle, 'fighter' woman to get teacher appointment

CUTTACK: In a significant judgement, Justice Krishna Shripad Dixit of the Orissa High Court directed the appointment of physically-disabled Prajnya Parimita Barik to a post of Sikshya Sahayak she had been pursuing since the 2014 recruitment cycle, bringing an end to her prolonged legal battle spanning over a decade.
Barik had approached the court for the third time after multiple unsuccessful attempts before authorities, challenging what she described as unjust denial of appointment despite her eligibility. The court took note of her persistent legal efforts, observing that time lost in pursuing justice through legal forums cannot be a ground to deny relief.
Barik, with 45 per cent ocular impairment, holding BEd and OTET-I qualifications had applied for the Sikshya Sahayak position under a September 11, 2014 recruitment notification. Initially, director of Odisha School Education Programme Authority (OSEPA) listed her name among the trained eligible candidates for the 2014-15 recruitment cycle. However, her name was later shifted at the Balasore district-level to the untrained CT category, allegedly without justification, despite her BEd qualification.
After the earlier petitions either being dismissed or remitted, the authorities reconsidered her case following a 2023 directive. But, her claim was once again rejected on March 26 this year.
Undeterred by it, Barik again approached the high court on April 23, 2025, arguing that the revised OTET-2019 guidelines, which allow BEd holders with a minimum of 50 per cent marks in graduation to teach Classes I to IV after completing a bridge course, were not properly applied to her case. She sought a direction to the authorities to recommend her name under the trained category for appointment as a Sikshya Sahayak.
The state government argued that too much time had passed for the 2013-14 vacancies to be considered. However, while delivering judgement, Justice Dixit dismissed the argument stating that vacancies caused by retirement, resignation or death are routine and one such post should be used to accommodate Barik.
Justice Dixit further remarked, “Petitioner has been a relentless fighter for justice. Fruits of successful litigation, howsoever long the same be fought, ordinarily should reach the hands of the winner. Otherwise, faith of the right-thinking section of people would be shaken.”
The judgement quashed the impugned order and directed the authorities to appoint Barik to a suitable vacancy within eight weeks.