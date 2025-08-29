Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi condemns abusive remarks against PM Modi

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi condemned the Congress and RJD for the abusive remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his late mother at a political rally in Bihar.

Taking to his X handle, the chief minister said it is extremely unfortunate that during a political rally in Bihar, supporters of Rahul Gandhi made indecent and impolite remarks about Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his mother who is no more.

“This incident reveals the base mentality of Rahul Gandhi and his alliance parties. Such behaviour is only seen among Congress and its leaders.

Using such language for a motherly figure who gave the country a successful son like Modi reflects the frustration and inferiority complex of Rahul Gandhi’s Congress and its allies. The people of the country will never tolerate this and will give a befitting reply,” Majhi said.