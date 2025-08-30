Declining standards of debate in legislative bodies a concern: Om Birla

BHUBANESWAR: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Friday expressed concern over the declining standards of debate, dialogue, language and decorum in the Parliament and state legislatures.

Inaugurating the national conference of chairpersons of Committees on Welfare of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes of Parliament and state assemblies here, the Lok Sabha Speaker urged the lawmakers of the country to rise above party lines on issues of national interest. Expressing anguish on the decline in number of sittings of legislatures and disruptive behaviour of members in legislative bodies across the country, Birla said decline in the level of discussion and dialogue in the House was a serious matter of concern for the country.

He emphasised that in such circumstances, the role of legislative committees assumed great significance. “A unique strength of these committees lies in their ability to function beyond partisan politics, fostering a shared approach and collective vision. Parliamentary committees promote equality, transparency and innovation by generating valuable policy insights and feedback on governance,” he added.

Highlighting the importance of the committees, Birla described them as the backbone of parliamentary democracy. “Unlike the political compulsions that drive debates in the House, the committees examine issues in detail, free from partisan politics and arrive at consensus-based recommendations,” he said.

The LS Speaker said there is a need for effective utilisation of government funds and robust monitoring mechanisms to ensure that welfare schemes truly reach and empower the marginalised sections of society.