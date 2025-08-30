Upliftment of marginalised key to country’s development: CM Majhi

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Friday said the country cannot achieve all-round development without upliftment of SCs and STs.
Addressing the national conference of chairpersons of Committees on Welfare of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes of Parliament and state assemblies here, the chief minister said SCs and STs constitute 40 per cent of Odisha’s population. The state government has accorded top priority for their welfare and progress which is evident in enhancing the budget of the SC & ST Welfare department to Rs 68,881 crore in 2025-26.
Stating that the government has initiated several programmes for the development of SCs and STs, he said three lakh PVTGs from 14 districts of the state have been included in PM Janman scheme. Fifteen Ekalavya schools have been set up in which five lakh students are studying by staying in hostels. Besides, the government has also decided to start teaching in all tribal languages, he said.
Union Minister for Tribal Affairs Jual Oram reaffirmed the government’s commitment to empower tribal communities. “Empowering STs with dignity, opportunity and voice is central to the national agenda. Under the PM PVTG Development Mission, the Centre will intensify delivery with clear timelines, community participation and transparent tracking of outcomes. This will cover education, health, nutrition, connectivity and sustainable incomes,” he said.
Chairman of the SC and ST Welfare Committee in Lok Sabha, Faggan Singh Kulaste highlighted the significance of the conference in bringing parliament and various state, UT committees on one platform, which strengthens coordination and on-ground delivery. He said that STs and SCs should play a direct role in the development of the country.
In her welcome address, Speaker of Odisha Assembly Surama Padhy stressed the duty of MLAs to decide on policies and take them to the last person in an inaccessible area.
Deputy chairman of Rajya Sabha Harivansh and Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan also addressed the conference. Deputy Speaker of Assembly Bhabani Shankar Bhoi delivered the vote of thanks.
Around 120 delegates from different states and the Centre are attending the two-day conference which is deliberating on strengthening constitutional safeguards, enhancing socio-economic development and sharing best practices to empower Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes.