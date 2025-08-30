Upliftment of marginalised key to country’s development: CM Majhi

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Friday said the country cannot achieve all-round development without upliftment of SCs and STs.

Addressing the national conference of chairpersons of Committees on Welfare of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes of Parliament and state assemblies here, the chief minister said SCs and STs constitute 40 per cent of Odisha’s population. The state government has accorded top priority for their welfare and progress which is evident in enhancing the budget of the SC & ST Welfare department to Rs 68,881 crore in 2025-26.

Stating that the government has initiated several programmes for the development of SCs and STs, he said three lakh PVTGs from 14 districts of the state have been included in PM Janman scheme. Fifteen Ekalavya schools have been set up in which five lakh students are studying by staying in hostels. Besides, the government has also decided to start teaching in all tribal languages, he said.

Union Minister for Tribal Affairs Jual Oram reaffirmed the government’s commitment to empower tribal communities. “Empowering STs with dignity, opportunity and voice is central to the national agenda. Under the PM PVTG Development Mission, the Centre will intensify delivery with clear timelines, community participation and transparent tracking of outcomes. This will cover education, health, nutrition, connectivity and sustainable incomes,” he said.