Odisha’s Higher Secondary exams 2026 to begin February 18 with AI-enabled security measures

BHUBANESWAR: The Annual Higher Secondary Examination (AHSE) 2026 will commence on February 18 and continue till March 21, informed the Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) on Wednesday. Over four lakh students are scheduled to appear for the exam.

CHSE chairman Mrunal Kanti Das told mediapersons that a total of 4,00,736 students including 2,56,042 in arts, 1,14,238 in science, 24,533 in commerce and 5,923 in vocational education, have filled up forms to appear for the exam this year. “For the first time, artificial intelligence (AI) will be used to secure the question papers at all the hubs prior to their distribution in the examination centres,” he added.

Das further informed that the council plans to publish results for all streams within 40 days of the exam. “All measures are being taken to ensure that the exam is conducted in a smooth and transparent manner,” he said.

The CHSE will install AI-integrated cameras in all 210 examination hubs where question papers will be kept prior to their dispatch to the exam centres, the CHSE chairman said adding, the cameras will immediately notify the council in the event of any activity or movement in the rooms where the question papers are to be kept.

“The council will conduct web-casting and live streaming of the practical examination to be held from January 2 to 15 next year. The internal assessment will also be held twice - from December 22 to 31 in the first phase and January 10 to 15 in the second phase,” Das said. Council officials said the move has been taken as clearing internal exam has been made mandatory for the students to appear AHSE from this year onwards.