Odisha to host Global Energy Leaders’ Summit 2025 in Puri from Friday

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha is all set to host the Global Energy Leaders’ Summit (GELS) 2025 at Puri from Friday to December 7 (Sunday).

Experts will deliberate on emerging challenges of a rapidly evolving global energy landscape and focus on India’s long-term roadmap for a secure and sustainable future.

The summit, organised in partnership with TBI and IIT Kanpur, will be inaugurated by CM Mohan Charan Majhi on Saturday in the presence of Union Power minister Pralhad Joshi, Union minister of state for New and Renewable Energy Shripad Naik, and deputy CMs KV Singh Deo and Pravati Parida. HP CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, Chhattisgarh CM Vishnu Deo Sai and Energy ministers of several states and UTs have given their consent to attend the summit.

Singh Deo said, GELS 2025 will be a conference of parties (COP) for India’s energy sector, offering a platform where states can exchange successful models, adopt innovation-driven strategies and strengthen both cooperative and competitive federalism.

Guided by the theme ‘Powering India: Sufficiency, Balance, Innovation’, the summit will focus on ensuring reliable supply, harmonising ecological and economic priorities and driving transformative innovation through frontier technologies, he added.