Eklavya schools in Odisha face delays as 64 projects remain under construction

BHUBANESWAR: Union minister of State for Tribal Affairs Durgadas Uikey on Wednesday informed the Parliament that out of the 111 Eklavya Model Residential Schools (EMRSs) sanctioned for Odisha, 47 are functional and 64 are at different stages of construction.

Replying to an unstarred question in the Rajya Sabha, the minister said the main reasons for the delay in the construction of EMRSs are non-availability of encumbrance-free land, lack of proper approach roads and topography challenges.

Uikey said recruitment of teaching and non-teaching staff for the schools is going on in full swing and the vacancies will be filled up on priority. National Education Society for Tribal Students (NESTS) had carried out its first drive for direct recruitment of 10,391 posts through EMRS Staff Selection Exam (ESSE)-2023 on all-India basis, and selected teaching and non-teaching staff have been posted in various EMRSs, he said.

“The notification of ESSE-2025 for filling of 7,267 teaching and non-teaching posts has also been issued. In addition, the state governments have also been advised to engage staff on deputation as well as on outsourcing basis so that academic activities are not hampered,” he said in a written reply.

To ensure quality education and holistic development of tribal students, he said, facilities like smart classrooms and modern libraries, science and computer labs have been provided in schools.