Deputy CM, minister submit report on Malkangiri violence to Odisha CM

BHUBANESWAR: Deputy chief minister KV Singh Deo and Fisheries and Animal Resources Development minister Gokulananda Mallik on Friday submitted a report on the recent Malkangiri violence to Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi at the Lok Seva Bhawan here.

Singh Deo and Mallik had on Thursday visited the affected area in the district to take stock of the situation. Speaking to mediapersons, Mallik said discussions were held with the district administration and the two communities between which the clash had erupted.

“A report has been prepared on the situation and the reasons behind the violence, and submitted to the chief minister,” he said adding, both the communities want peace.

Meanwhile, internet shutdown in the district has been extended till 12 am on Saturday. The incident had occurred in MV-26 under Mariwada panchayat limits on December 7. Armed miscreants set houses and property belonging to members of the Bengali community on fire following the recovery of the headless body of a 51-year-old woman.

The deceased Lake Podiami had been missing since December 1 and her body was found along the Potteru riverbank on December 4. Later on Wednesday, a joint team of Malkangiri police and ODRAF recovered the severed head of the deceased by the riverbank.