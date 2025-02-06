Couple pledges same property twice to avail loans, held

BHUBANESWAR: The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Crime Branch arrested a couple on Wednesday for allegedly cheating a private bank to the tune of Rs 1.3 crore.

The accused, Ashirbad Pattnaik and his wife Manogyan Pattnaik, were apprehended from Patia area after the agency registered a case against them on January 30 basing on the complaint filed by regional head of ICICI Bank’s financial crime prevention group Sushant Nayak. The complaint with EOW said Ashirbad and Manogyan fraudulently availed `1.05 crore from the Link Road branch of the bank in Cuttack by mortgaging their two flats and a duplex property in Bhubaneswar. The outstanding amount of the loan now stands at `1.30 crore.

However, as per the complaint, they had mortgaged the same property earlier in Indian Bank’s Ashok Nagar branch to get a cash credit loan amounting to `3.79 crore in favour of Ashirbad’s firm - AB Solutions, involved in iron ore retail business.

The EOW said the couple availed the cash credit loan from Indian Bank by mortgaging the two flats and a duplex in January 2018.

Later in October, even as the Indian Bank loan was still pending, the accused couple picked up the `1.05 crore loan from ICICI Bank by mortgaging the same property.

The fraud came to the fore when Indian Bank proceeded to take possession of the said flat after Ashirbad failed to repay the loan. It then took possession of the two other mortgaged property of the accused couple.

“The ICICI Bank made a wrongful loss of `1.3 crore till January, 2025. Many incriminating documents like fake sale deeds and loan documents of both the banks were seized. Further investigation is underway,” said an EOW officer.